Referee Marciniak will direct the Manchester City-Inter Champions League final. UEFA accepts the apology

Referee Raymond Marciniak will be on the field regularly in the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan, scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul. UEFA has accepted the Polish referee’s apology and confirmed his appointment after the case that broke out in the last few hours who put his presence at risk in the challenge that will designate the European club champion team of 2023.

“I didn’t know the event was associated with a far-right movementif I had been aware of this fact I would have categorically refused the invitation – said referee Raymond Marciniak in a statement released by UEFA itself – The values ​​promoted by this movement are completely contrary to my personal beliefs and the principles I uphold in my life.”

The referee for the Champions League final between Inter and Manchester City underlined “my unwavering support for the values ​​supported by UEFAespecially inclusiveness and respect for all individuals, principles at the heart of the spirit of football and perfectly in line with my personal beliefs – he concluded – I also strongly condemn any form of hatred, discrimination or intolerance, which have no place in sport or in society as a whole”. The Polish referee assured that “from now on I will undertake to be more careful in examining the events and organizations I associate with – he admitted – I will undertake to learn from this experience and to ensure that these errors do not occur in the future”.

