The first leg match at the Bernabeu between Real Madrid and Manchester City ends on 1-1, valid for the first leg of the first semi-final of the Champions League. Balance wins in the challenge between Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola with the merengues finding the advantage in the 36th minute of the first half: Camavinga carries the ball and unloads on the Brazilian Vinicius who from a central position lets off a very powerful right foot that slips under the cross . In the first half four shots were scored against City, two for Haaland, who however was well limited by Rudiger and Alaba. City pushed in the second half and after a miracle by Courtois on De Bruyne in the 52nd minute, the Belgian equalized in the 67th minute.

Read also

Gundogan in the area finds the outlet for De Bruyne who launches a powerful right from the edge, with the ball at the edge of the post that slips where Courtois cannot reach. In the final both look for the winning goal but everything is postponed to the second leg to decide the finalist who will face Milan or Inter who will compete tomorrow at the San Siro.