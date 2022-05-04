Real Madrid beat Manchester City 3-1 after extra time in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final and, reversing the 4-3 defeat in the first leg, qualifies for the final: on May 28, in Paris, Ancelotti’s team – who have just won La Liga – will face Liverpool. For the City of Guardiola, a nightmare elimination. On the 73rd minute with Mahrez’s goal, the citizens were joined by Rodrygo in the 90th minute who gave an encore on the 91st and signed the incredible comeback: 2-1, overtime. At 95 ‘the stamp of Benzema who obtains and transforms a penalty: 3-1, Real in the final.

Read also

THE MATCH – Real tries to show up in the 5 ‘with Benzema’s header, which does not frame the goal. The City engages Courtois with De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva. Spaces don’t abound, mistakes do. The attacks do not sting and you have to wait for the 40 ‘for another thrill: Foden tries, Courtois responds. Real tries to accelerate at the start of the second half and in the 46th minute Vinicius wastes the chance for the advantage. Benzema is never triggered, the City freezes the ball and does not risk.

Guardiola throws Gundogan into the fray, who immediately leaves his mark: opening for Bernardo Silva, who can slip into the wide shirts of the Iberian defense. Ball to Mahrez who cuts from the right and with a powerful lefty hole Courtois at the near post: 0-1 in the 73rd minute. Real feel the blow and fail to strike up a reaction. The City seems to control without too many worries and almost double with Grealish, very close to scoring on a couple of occasions. Mendy saves on the line, Courtois puts his foot in it: the Bernabeu can hope.

And suddenly, when the final seems written, Real resurrects. At 90 ‘Benzema makes the bank and offers Rodrygo, who anticipates Ederson’s exit and bags: 1-1. The Bernabeu ignites, Real goes to the assault and draws. Cross from the right, Rodrygo takes off and hits his head: 2-1. Before the end of regular time the possessed Rodrygo touches the trio, but Ederson opposes. We go to overtime and Real Madrid drop the trio. Foul by Dias on Benzema, solar rigor. The Frenchman makes no mistake from the spot, 3-1 in the 95th minute. The City, on the ropes, try to get back on track. At 105 ‘Courtois has to save by diving on Foden’s gored, Fernandinho does not find the ball for the tap-in. The second extra time goes by without playing: the blancos make a wall and break the opponent’s maneuvers. The City never shoots, Real wins 3-1: Ancelotti in the final.