First leg of three of the six matches that will define the groups: an exciting 2-2 in Glasgow. In the other two matches, the favorites have the advantage in view of the return

Francis Calvi

A step forward for Copenhagen and Antwerp, who are getting ever closer to the group stage of the next Champions League. The Danes and Belgians win the first leg of the playoffs: the former celebrate at the home of the Polish side Rakow (0-1), while the team coached by Van Bommel obtains a painful 1-0 win against AEK in Antwerp. The match in Glasgow between Rangers and PSV ended in a draw (2-2). The return matches will be played at 9 pm on Wednesday 30 August and three more matches will be staged tomorrow: Braga-Panathinaikos, Molde-Galatasaray and Maccabi Haifa-Young Boys.

See also Like this it remains the classification in LaLiga after the victory of the FC Barcelona against the Real Madrid rangers-psv 2-2 — Already last year, the two teams faced each other in the play-offs, then won by Rangers. This time, in Glasgow, there is no shortage of well-known faces: in PSV there are Lang, De Jong, the former AC Milan player Dest and the 20-year-old Bakayoko, Napoli’s target in case Lozano says goodbye. The hosts unlock the game in the 44th minute, led by the former Cremonese Dessers and above all by Sima, author of the 1-0 with a great shot from outside the box. PSV’s response comes in the 61st minute with Sangare, who beats Butland taking advantage of Bakayoko’s assist and Saibari’s ingenious veil. The balance resists for exactly a quarter of an hour, until the newcomer Matondo signs the 2-1, again with an assist from Dessers. Ibrox rejoices and turns into a pit, but in the 80th minute captain De Jong scores the final 2-2 goal with a header. Last year ended like this too, then Rangers won in Eindhoven in the return match… See also Gatti: "I suffered at the construction site. And I'll be the last to give up. Now Chiellini's point"

Antwerp-Aek Athens 1-0 — Concentrated and patient for 90 minutes, eventually winning the first leg. Mark Van Bommel’s Royal Antwerp manages to contain the attacks of the Greeks, who waste many opportunities and fail to overturn the lead signed by Janssen. In fact, Alderweireld and his teammates went ahead in the 16th minute, thanks to a nice combination between Keita, Vermeeren and Janssen himself, who received the ball in the area and mocked Athanasiadis with a diagonal shot. The result lasted until the 90th minute, despite Bataille’s expulsion, which left the Belgians down to ten at the start of the second half.

rakow Copenhagen 0-1 — Last season, Rakow won the first Polish championship in their history and now dreams of reaching the group stage of the Champions League. On the other hand, however, there is a compact and lucky Copenhagen, which arrives 1-0 ahead at half-time. The first goal of the match came from a cross shot by Elyounoussi, clearly deflected by Racovitan behind his goalkeeper. Rakow also returned to the game thanks to a goal by Papanikolaou, later disallowed by the VAR due to Rundic’s irregular position. In the second half, the Poles didn’t lose their balance but easily reached the opposing area, trying to equalize with Piasecki, Sorescu and Kittel. The numerous attempts did not bear the desired results: Rakow will try to overturn the result in the match on August 30th. See also F1 2022 | Here are the TV schedules of Sky and TV8 of the Spanish GP