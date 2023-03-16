Perugia-Berlin 3-2 (24-26, 25-21, 22-25, 25-17, 15-13)

The party breaks out with the conquest of the second set (enough to go through after the 1-3 success in the first leg) and in the end the victory comes at the tie-break. But Sir’s performance was very fluctuating, also because the Germans showed a solidity and compactness that hadn’t emerged in the first leg. Coach Andrea Anastasi initially left out Leon and Flavio, deploying Giannelli as playmaker and opposite Rychlicki, Russo and Solè in the centre, Semeniuk and Plotnytskyi as spikers, with Colaci free. In the first set, Berlin started with great determination, always managing to keep Perugia at a distance and thanks to the Schott-Sotola tandem they extended up to 17-20. From the bench Anastasi ran for cover, putting Leon in (at 19-21), who with an ace brought the score level (22-22) and then in the final it was the points from Schott and Sotola that gave the win (24-26) to the Germans. In the second set (Leon confirmed from the beginning in place of Semeniuk) Sir still struggled, failing to detach Berlin, who remained in the match until moving ahead 17-18. The great protagonist was then Leon (7 points in the fraction with an ace and two blocks), putting Perugia ahead until 21-18, to then close the set (25-21) with a block on Sotola. In the third set there was constantly great balance, with Sir keeping the Germans afloat with her mistakes, until she found herself down on 19-21. After Umbria’s comeback on 22-22, Berlin extended again up to 21-23 and went on to win on 22-25 with an attack by Sotola (best scorer of the match with 23 points). In the fourth set it was again Berlin who took the lead at the start (6-8), but then finally Perugia ramped up and found the strength of the serve (two aces from Plotnytskyi and one from Leo), going to close (25-17) the hamlet with a wall of Leon on Sotola. With the conquest of the second set, the tie-break became almost useless and Anastasi put in Semeniuk, Mengozzi, Ropret and Herrera from the beginning, leaving only Russo and Plotnytskyi (Mvp and best scorer of his team) on the field with 18 points , like Leon) of the basic sextet. To close the match (15-13) was an attack by Herrera. Now Perugia will be back on the field on Saturday 18th at 6pm, again at the PalaBarton, for match-1 of the quarter-finals of the championship playoffs against Allianz Milano. (Antonello Menconi)