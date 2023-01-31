The 19th edition of the Club World Cup begins on February 1 in Morocco and extends until the 11th of the same month, which is the day that may reveal the champion No. 12 in the history of the competition, or the crowning of an old champion who is used to carrying the cup.

11 champions

• 11 clubs have won the title before, and they are: Real Madrid and Barcelona (Spain), Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United (England), AC Milan and Inter Milan (Italy), Bayern Munich (Germany), Sapaolo, Inter Nacional and Corinthians (Brazil).

• Real Madrid is the historical champion of the Club World Cup, thanks to its trophy being crowned 4 times, followed by Barcelona with 3 titles.

• European clubs won the title 14 times, compared to only 4 times for South American clubs.

• The culminations of the four South American clubs all came to Brazil, as no other club from the continent succeeded in overcoming its European rivals in the final matches.

• Spain is the country whose clubs have won the most FIFA Club World Cup titles with 7 titles, followed by Brazil with 4 titles, then England with 3 titles, and two titles each for Germany and Italy.

• The final witnessed European-Latin confrontations in all versions of the Club World Cup, with the exception of 5 copies only, and the final matches did not witness the absence of the European representative except once only in 2000.

• The 2010, 2013, 2016, 2018 and 2020 editions were the exception in the European-Latin confrontations, as Africa attended the first represented by Congolese Mazembe, and in the second represented by Moroccan Raja, and Asia appeared twice, the first in 2016 with the participation of the Japanese Kashima Antlers, and the second thanks to the Emirati Al Ain in the 2018 edition And North America participated once in the final, with the participation of Mexico’s Tigres Onal.

• Real Madrid is the only club that has won the Club World Cup 3 times in a row, in 2016, 2017 and 2018.