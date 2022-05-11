“Champion Award”, a survey on the person who helps his neighbor the most: Pope Francis thump. Ferragnez down, Draghi down 2%

Like every year, the polls of Renato Mannheimer from Eumetra open to Marino Palace the event “Champion Award”, the recognition established by City Angels and delivered to characters who have distinguished themselves for solidarity, legality and civility. The question posed by Mannheimer it’s about who it is the character who helps others the most. Looking forward to knowing the winners of the “Champion Award” of this year, affaritaliani.it is able to publish the poll ranking.

The polls by Renato Mannheimer – Eumetra



Thud of Pope francesco which remains first but passes from 38% to 15% of positive responses. In second place are confirmed the Ferragnez (Chiara Ferragni And Fedez) down from 5 to 4%. The leader of the 5 Stars Giuseppe Conte (it was at 5% in 2021). The premier Mario Draghi, which was not in the rankings last year, registers 2%.

The director of affaritaliani.it, Angelo Maria Perrinomember of the jury will award the former magistrate of “Clean Hands” Gherardo Colombo such as “Champion for the rescue” which together with Corrado Mandreoli, Cecilia Strada and other personalities of the social sphere gave birth to “Resq People”, organization that with its ship saves lives in the Mediterranean. But that is not all, Colombosince he retired he has been touring all the schools in Italy to talk about legality and the Constitution.

