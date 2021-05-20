Mathematically it is possible, but it seems virtually impossible for Atlético to reach the European competition. And that this season there were three places at stake. But the bad season of the mattresses in the Primera Iberdrola will deprive him of going to Europe, which will complicate the budget and the signings …

With twelve points to be disputed, in the case of the mattresses fifteen because they lack a duel, and thirteen from Levante that marks the positions of the continental competition seems practically impossible that reaches the granotas. To do this, the rojiblancas must win everything they have left, that is, to Real Sociedad, Espanyol, EDF Logroño and Levante plus the postponed duel against Barcelona to add fifteen points and, furthermore, expect that Levante do not win more in what remains, being able to add only one point in what remains of the championship, which seems almost impossible. Another way is that Real Madrid, which takes fourteen points from the rojiblancas, lose all their games. To all this we must add that Real Sociedad, which also has 29 points, and Madrid CFF also have to click in more than one game for the mattresses to overtake them.

Right now Atlético is sixth in the standings with 50 points and tied with Granadilla, one place below. Madrid CFF has 51, while Real Sociedad has 54. Of course, Atlético and the txuri-urdin have one game less. Ahead, already in Champions League positions, Levante, with 63 and Real Madrid with 64.

The worst numbers in recent years

Atlético adds this year seven defeats in the 29 games played and eight draws. A few numbers very far from those that gave him three leagues in a row. In their fiefdom, the mattresses have already lost three games and tied four, when before it was considered one of the most complicated fields in the category, while away from their stadium they have lost four and tied another four. With 50 goals in favor, less than Barcelona (136), Real Madrid (63), Levante (60), Real Sociedad (56) and Granadilla (52). A lack of goal that has condemned him since in his goal he has conceded 28, the second best figure together with Real Madrid, very far from the five that Barcelona has conceded.