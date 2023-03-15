With a little more tension during the central phase of the first set Novara could have closed the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals even more clearly. At that moment Lavarini’s team, which was leading with a break of 17-15, saw his team suffer a 6-0 break which effectively gave the set to the Germans. A small imperfection that in no way jeopardizes the passage to the semifinals (where the winner of Resovia-Eczacibasi will face each other). Because for the rest of the match Novara made it clear that he didn’t want to waste the opportunity to finish again in the top 4 of the most important European Cup. As the race progressed, Igor got better, got rid of the dross of the weekend (with the defeat in Conegliano) and pushed on the accelerator.

The third set was decisive where the Germans tried to worry Novara, but in this set Carcaces made the difference, he scored 9 points with an incredible 90% in attack! Anna Danesi (who will move to Scandicci next year) also did a great job, scoring 7 points, 4 of which against blocks. It was the overtaking signal. But Stuttgart had the merit of not giving up and staying glued to the game, taking the lead in the fourth set (8-5). But one shot at a time Novara recovered, took the lead and resisted the useless return of the Germans. Next week, in Novara, the return match. While tomorrow, Wednesday, Vero Volley Milano will be in Istanbul in Paola Egonu’s Vakif den. Finally, on Thursday Conegliano will go to visit Fenerbahce.

Scandicci-Istanbul 3-0 (27-25, 25-12, 25-18) An early ending. The challenge between Savino Del Bene Scandicci and Thy of Istanbul will probably designate the winner of this edition of the Cev Cup. Meanwhile, the first leg semifinal was played, a match that, after a hard-fought first set, was one-sided. 3-0 victory and final booked by Barbolini’s team. Strong start of the Turks who go ahead on 5-1. Savino suffers from the joke of Van Ryk and the former Orthmann. And then he misses a lot in attack. The Istanbul team stretches up to plus six (16-10), but from that moment on we see another match. Great recovery of the home team that reaches parity at 22. In the key moment of the set, the Chinese from Scandicci come out: great defenses in series by Yao Di and Zhu Ting find the hands-off that leads the Tuscans to obtain the first advantage and to obtain a set point (24-23). But Van Ryk cancels it, just as he also cancels the following one, always with winning attacks. But on the third attempt Barbolini’s team scores with a big wall from Washington right on the Canadian Thy. The epilogue of the first set also strongly affects the second. A huge enthusiasm is breathed in the Scandiccese half of the field, while nothing works there. Entrepreneurial Zhu Ting, properly supported by Antropova. And Belien and Washington are also very active at the wall. Özbek tries everything to change the inertia of the match, revolutionizing the team. But it’s all useless, it’s an authentic monologue by the Barbolini girls who close the second set with a peremptory 25-12 with a lob from the second row by Antropova to seal Savino’s dominance. Thy rearranges itself and after a difficult start even in the third set, and finds parity again on 12-12. Then Barbolini calls time out, obtaining the result of breaking the rhythm of the Turks and in particular of Van Ryk who commits three errors in a row between service and attack. It is the decisive break, Savino del Bene flies and it is not a verb used at random, because on the other side there is the Turkish Airlines team. The landing is directed by Antropova who first shoots a diagonal shot for 24-17. Then he closes with a hands-out which determines the final 25-18. Antropova (18 points) and Washington (4 blocks) are simultaneously named MVP of the match. But also the remarkable performance of Zhu Ting always for the landlords. (Stefano Del Corona)