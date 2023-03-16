Napoli beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 and, following a 2-0 away win in the first leg, completed the mission by effortlessly qualifying for the quarter-finals. The Azzurri arrive among the ‘last eight’ of the tournament for the first time in their history. With Inter and Milan already promoted, there are 3 Italian teams that go through – this hasn’t happened since the 2005-2006 season – and remain in the running with Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Benfica. The pairings for the quarter-finals will be decided in the draw scheduled for Friday 17 March at 12, with the possibility of a derby between Italy and England, and the draw to define any semi-finals.

THE MATCH – Napoli, in a match preceded by the riots caused in the city by Eintracht fans, provided yet another great team performance. Spalletti’s team doesn’t limit itself to managing the match, thanks to the advantage accumulated in the first leg. Ready, go and after 2 minutes Politano scares Trapp with a low shot from the edge. Kvaratskhelia lights up and in the 19th minute, with a personal action, calls the German goalkeeper to intervene.

The duel was repeated in the 42nd minute: a suggestion from Zielinski, a shot from the Georgian and a new reply from the Eintracht goalkeeper. In the 47th minute, before the break, Napoli broke through. Cross by Politano, Osimhen takes off and hits the header: ball at the crossroads, 1-0.

Napoli has the merit of filing the file at the start of the second half. Pocketed for Politano, assist in the center and Osimhen only has to place the ball in the net: 2-0 and qualification in the safe. Eintracht, eliminated 40 minutes early, abandoned all prudence. The match proceeded in flames, with chances on both sides. In the 62nd minute Napoli drops the trio with the penalty that Zielinski obtains and transforms: 3-0, Napoli in the round of 16 and the European dream continues.