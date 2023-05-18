Milan – The Manchester City flies to the Champions League final. Pep Guardiola’s formation overwhelmed the real Madrid by Carlo Ancelotti with a clear 4-0 in the second leg of the semifinal. At the Bernabeu the first leg ended 1-1. Great protagonist of the challenge at the Etihad Stadium Bernardo Silva, author of a brace in the first half (23′ and 37′) after interventions by Courtois on Haaland. For Madrilenians cross Kroos.

In the second half, Militao’s own goal from De Bruyne’s free-kick (76′) earned City the trio, who scored again in the final with newcomer Julian Alvarez. In the final on 10 June in Istanbul, the English will face Inter, who qualified yesterday at Milan’s expense.