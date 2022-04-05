Manchester City beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. Pep Guardiola’s team struggled to find space in the rear of the colchoneros but in the second half, on the 70 ‘assist of the newly entered Foden, De Bruyne managed to beat Oblak with an angled shot. The Belgian midfielder himself nearly doubled in the 80th minute again on Foden’s service after a serpentine in the area, but Savic saved on the goal line.