A Madrid Real in Liverpool gives the ‘manita’ to Klopp’s team who surrender at home 2-5 against the comeback merengues. The match began under the sign of the Reds with goals from Darwin Núñez in the 4th minute and Mohamed Salah in the 14th minute. But already in the 21st minute Real’s comeback began with Vinícius Júnior. The Brazilian himself scored again in the 36th minute for a 2-2. In the second half, the Spanish monologue with Eder Militão’s goals in the 47th minute, Benzema scoring again in the Champions League in the 55th minute and repeating himself in the 67th minute for his personal brace, putting a serious threat to qualifying for the Champions League quarter-finals League.