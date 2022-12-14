And they are 4! Lube’s streak of consecutive successes in the Champions League continues: a victory that projects the players from the Marches increasingly to the top of the group standings, placing a strong threat on the passage of the next round. As the sets went by, it was the attack and the block that demolished a Tours that held up only in the first set: driven by today’s champion, Zaytsev mvp, author of a very high-level match, top scorer with 19 points (3 aces and 2 blocks, 67% in attack) and tomorrow’s (perhaps) Nikolov also leading man with 10 points and 50% in attack, tonight the Marches unleashed a collective performance of great attention and concentration that left Tours no chance.

Civitanova-Tours 3-0 (25-23, 25-13, 25-17)

—

Lube in a typical formation with Zaytsev preferred opposite Garcia, De Cecco as dribbler, central Anzani and Chinenyeze, Yant and Nikolov spikers, Balaso libero. Civitanova got off to a better start in particular with Yant who immediately stood out in attack, creating problems for Tours, which was instead too foul which accused a 19-15 which seems to be the decisive break for the Marches to close the set without problems. Instead, also taking advantage of some lightness of the French hosts, they come back (22-21) with Coric’s block on Nikolov: unexpected final, with still many mistakes in serving by the two teams, closed by an attack by Zaytsev on the second set ball. In the second, Lube grows further in attack with a splendid Zaytsev (7 points with 2 aces and 1 block) who increases the rounds of her shots, well assisted by a Nikolov who has the merit of opening the partial with a round of service that projects forward Civitanova. Tours who fails to stem the physical overwhelming power of Civitanova’s attack and collects repeated blows like a boxer, never finding the opportunity to stop a Lube who travels without brakes towards the victory of a partial dominated from start to finish. In the third feeble reaction of Tours which tries to oppose a Civitanova which however continues to have a very high effectiveness in attack which leaves no way out for the transalpine defense which collects the blows of the red and white hammers and sinks into a clear defeat as written by the difference in values expressed in the field. Tomorrow, Thursday, it’s Perugia’s turn that faces Ziraat at home, while Trento receives the Czechs from Karlovarsko.