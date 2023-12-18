The Uefa This Monday the draw for the round of 16 of the Champions League, after the last edition of the competition ended with a group stage of 32 teams. In the 2024/2025 season the format will be different, with 36 clubs divided into four zones, replicating the famous 'Swiss model'.

Arsenal (ING), Atlético (ESP), Barcelona (ESP), Bayern Munich (ALE), Borussia Dortmund (ALE), Manchester City (ING), Real Madrid (ESP) and Real Sociedad (ESP) started the draw as heads of series after being first in their zones, and will start their games as visitors to finish the tie at home.

In pot two were the runners-up of each group: Copenhagen (DIN), Inter Milan (ITA), Lazio (ITA), Leipzig (ALE), Naples (ITA), Porto (POR), PSG (FRA) and PSV Eindhoven (NED).

The first team to leave was Porto of Portugal who must face the Arsenal.

Naples was the next to leave, the Italian champion is going to face the FC Barcelona.



Paris Saint-Germain He had a little more luck and is going to measure his strength against the Royal Society of Spain.

The runner-up of the previous Champions League, the Inter de Milanfaces must be seen against the Atlético de Madrid by Diego Pablo 'el Cholo' Simeone.

For his part, the PSV hunted the Germans in the draw Borussia Dortmund.

The lazio from Italy fished Bayern Munich in the round of 16 phase.

One of the luckiest teams was Manchester City who will play their round of 16 against Copenhagen.

The last key is made up of the Leipzig of Germany against him Real Madrid.

