Erling Haaland has responded to doubts about his ability to contribute to the Manchester City with a historic performance in the Champions League. With five goals in a single game, Haaland has equaled the record set by Lionel Messi. The Norwegian striker was the key to the victory of the Manchester City by 7-0 about him RB Leipzigand has made all rivals tremble in the most important phase of the tournament.

Before the match, kevin debruyne defended Erling Haaland and stated that people expect him to score two or three goals per game. And Haaland not only responded, but he exceeded all expectations, scoring a number of goals. This milestone has only been reached in the history of the competition by Messi in a tie against Bayer Leverkusenand by Luis Adriano in the group stage against Borisov Bat.

The Norwegian was the architect in the City win EFE

The display of Haaland It was so impressive that it almost made you forget that the Manchester City has reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the sixth consecutive year. The Norwegian striker dazzled the soccer world with a performance to go down in history, destroying the RB Leipzig in just 35 minutes (between minute 22 and the 57′).

Erling Haaland He didn’t score pretty goals, but that’s not what’s important for this monster of goals and statistics. He started with a penalty goal for a dubious handball from Henricks, followed by a goal a minute later by pushing in a shot from Kevin DeBruyne who had hit the crossbar. She completed her Hat Trick in the first half by sending a ball into the net that Ruben Dias had crashed into the stick. In the third goal, it was the defender himself who, trying to clear, threw the ball against the Norwegian so that it slipped into the net. All this is the result of his instinct and positioning on the field.

His effectiveness on the pitch will shake European football EFE

The only goal that was not scored by Haaland it was from Gungodan, who took advantage of Jack Grealish’s first assist in the Champions League in a year to score. However, the Norwegian quickly regained prominence with a header from Blaswich that, after a rebound, landed on his feet to score another goal. And so he continued, with another dead ball in the minute 57 that ended up on the net.

Haaland still had more than half an hour to go to try to become the first player in Champions League history to score six goals in a single game and even surpass the 17 goals he scored. Cristiano Ronaldo He scored in the 2013-2014 season. But when Pep Guardiola he took out three players to make changes, the dream was broken. The Norwegian striker feared that the presence of Julian Alvarez sentenced him and, in fact, he was substituted to preserve his physique in a match that was already over.

Only five goals, he took the ball as a souvenir EFE

Even so, the striker hugged the Spanish coach and went to the bench with a smile. From then on, little mattered. He Manchester City He lost his rhythm and concentration a bit.