Champions League winner with Bayern Franck Ribery retires

French midfielder Franck Ribery has retired from the Champions League. The athlete announced this on Instagram (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

“The ball stops, but not my feelings, no. Thank you all for this wonderful adventure,” wrote the player in four different languages ​​(German, French, English and Italian).

The 39-year-old Ribery began the 2022/2023 season as part of the Italian Salernitana. The winger is best known for his performances for Bayern Munich, with whom he won the German championship nine times, the Champions League in the 2012/2013 season, as well as the Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup in 2013. In addition, Ribery played for the French national team and won the silver medal of the 2006 World Cup.

On December 15, 2021, Barcelona’s Argentine striker Sergio Aguero announced his retirement from the sport due to heart problems. “I have decided to end my professional career. This is a very difficult moment, but this is for my health,” said Aguero.