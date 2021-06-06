Kai Havertz is finally there too – and the young new champion from Europe is bursting with energy. After the premier class triumph with Chelsea FC, the European Football Championship should be the next step on his path to becoming a world-class player.

The 21-year-old almost mirrored the final goal against Manchester City in the first training session with the national team on Friday. In one exercise he made a fine movement around goalkeeper Bernd Leno and then shot the ball against the post with his weaker right foot.

“The last week was felt to be the best week of life for us,” Havertz said later, including his Chelsea colleagues Timo Werner and Antonio Rüdiger. The trio – unlike the loser in the final, Ilkay Gündogan – traveled to Austria with a broad chest. This could be seen straight away on the training ground, for example when defensive giant Rüdiger pounded the ball into the goal with speed and received loud “Toni” shouts from teammates in recognition.

“I want to be a regular”

Rüdiger is considered to be set in defense. Offensive player Havertz, on the other hand, has to fight like attacker Werner. But Havertz has brought a lot of self-confidence with which he wants to convince national coach Joachim Löw of himself until the start of the European Championship against France on June 15 that he will be in the starting line-up. “Of course I want to play against France. I want to be a regular, ”said Havertz.

The team spirit in him emphasized several times that personal ambitions should never dominate a tournament. “As a team, you want to achieve a goal. It’s not possible to put your ego above it. ”Nevertheless, he doesn’t like the bench (anymore). “I’m a footballer, I am ambitious and I want to play every game.”

He will be 22 years old on the opening day of the European Championship (June 11). Exactly one month later, he would like to be in a final again in his new adopted home, London. But that is still a long way off. First of all, it’s about a place in Löw’s starting line-up. Havertz, for whom Chelsea paid Bayer Leverkusen almost 100 million euros a year ago, also knows that he has found a direct competitor in Returning Müller. “Thomas is an outstanding player,” said Havertz about the Munich player. Both of them prefer to play offensively in the center.

However, their profile is not congruent. For Havertz the question is therefore not: Müller or Havertz? Müller and Havertz would also go from his point of view. “Anything goes,” is Havertz’s advice to Löw.

A decade separates the experienced Müller (31) and the young, hungry Havertz (21), who many experts believe will have a similarly steep career. Anyone who asks former national player Günter Netzer about Havertz, for example, hears the great playmaker of the 1970s raving. “The best thing for me about this final was to see Kai Havertz how he developed. He confirmed what all of us who understand football see in him: that he can be an absolute world-class player, “said the 76-year-old Netzer of the German press agency.

Havertz was happy about this praise of “a legend” like Netzer. Of course, he doesn’t see himself at world class level yet: “There’s still a lot missing at 21.” But he wants to be there in five or six years.

The final goal and the title win with Chelsea are for Netzer “an identification that obliges him to build on this achievement. Then he will be one of the exceptional players in the world, if this can be confirmed over the near future ”. Havertz wants to start right away at the EM: “I hope that the Champions League title gives a boost.”