He Feyenoord will debut this Tuesday at the Champions League hosting Celtic at home in a match that will not feature the presence of Santiago Gimenez and the Mexican striker has a pending account with UEFA so he will not be able to be present until the

Day 3 of the group stage.

Santiago Giménez carries a 2-game suspension so on Matchday 1 and 2 of the Group Stage he will not be able to even be on the bench with Feyenoord. This sanction comes for what was done in the 4th finals of the last Europa League where Feyenoord faced Roma and where the Mexican saw a red card that later UEFA Disciplinary Commission decided to give him a two-game suspension.

Given this, the former Cruz Azul forward will not be able to appear for this Tuesday’s game against Celtic, nor will he be able to do so against Atlético de Madrid, but he will be available until October 25 to face Lazio. The complicated side is that for this

This match could be the only one in the tournament if Feyenoord cannot advance, otherwise it could play in the second round of the Group Stage.

Santiago Gimenez He is only playing his second season with Feyenoord and in Europe, so he has never played in this tournament before. In the Europa League last season he reached the 4th finals, being one of the most outstanding players on the team and in the competition, although it did not end well for him and his team with the elimination and suspension.

Today’s game will take place at 1:00 p.m. and can be seen completely live on the signal HBO MAX.