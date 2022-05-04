Liverpool and Real Madrid are the two Champions League finalists in the 2021-2022 season, after beating the Villarreal and Manchester City, respectively. With this, it will be a repeat of the 2017-18 campaign, when the Reds fell 3-1 to the Merengues.

Regarding the English team, it became the fourth club in the history of the Champions League to reach the final of the tournament 10 times. Of the previous 9, he lost 3 and won 6 of them, the most recent in 2019 when he beat 2-0 at Tottenham Hotspur.

While in the case of real Madrid, with his qualification for this year’s final he reached 17 European finals, which is the highest number ever played. The white team won 13 finals and lost 3 in the past; but his last loss was in 1981 and since 1998 he has won every final he has reached.

The AC Milan and Bayern Munich are the closest pursuers of the merengue club with 11 finals played each, although in the case of the Italians they have 7 wins 4 losses, for 6 wins and 5 runners-up of the Germans. While the Juventus It completes the Top 5 of clubs with the most finals, since it reached that stage 9 times.

Top 10 clubs with the most Champions League finals

1. Real Madrid – 17 finals

2. AC Milan – 11 finals

3. Bayern Munich – 11 finals

4. Liverpool – 10 finals

5. Juventus – 9 finals

6. Barcelona – 8 finals

7. Benfica – 7 finals

8. Ajax – 6 finals

9. Inter Milan – 5 finals

10. Manchester United – 5 finals

In the case of Juventus and the benfica, despite being one of the ones with the most finals, each one won only two, so they have a low effectiveness in the instance file. Finally, Chelsea is the last club in the history of the Champions League with more than two disputed finals.

As for the current season, the game will be played at Stade de France, so 41 years later Real Madrid and Liverpool will face each other again in Paris. The final is scheduled for Saturday, May 28 at 2:00 p.m. Central Mexico.