Germany.- This Wednesday the UEFA Champions League continues with its quarterfinal round matches where the Bayern Munich and the manchester city They show up to look for one of the 4 tickets to the semifinal round.

This duel is one of the most anticipated and it is that prior to the first leg, a lot of expectations had already been generated, but when City took a 3-goal advantage, now it generates more as many seek the comeback of the German team who must play a perfect game to think about the next round.

The first leg was only on one side, it was painted blue, thanks to a connection from the English forward. They took advantage of the last minute changes that were experienced in the rival as a fight between teammates and the debut of DT in this round to take advantage. Bayern, for their part, did not know how to control all their problems and fell badly.

Where to watch live

The actions of this match that defines one of the 4 semifinalists will be played this Wednesday, April 19 from the Allianz Arenahome Bayern Munich o’clock 1:00 p.m. (Central Mexico) and can be seen completely live by the signal of HBO MAX.

Day: April 19

Venue: Allianz Arena

Where to watch: HBO MAX

Time: 1:00 p.m.

What do they need to move forward?

In the case of the local team that will now be Bayern Munich, if they want to advance to the semifinals of the Champions League, they must achieve it with a convincing score, because if they want to do it in regular time, they must win 4-0 so that they can beat City on aggregate. 4-3. To extend it, they must win 3-0 to tie it and seek victory in overtime.

For the English team, the best result is to keep the tie at zero, also winning the duel by any score is enough, even losing the duel 2-0 would be enough.