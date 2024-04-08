Madrid, Spain.- It is time to feel again that emotion that the UEFA Champions League generates in this second week of April.

In the beginning of the first leg games of the season 2023 2024there will be two great clashes in the round of the eight best of the most emblematic tournament at the level of clubs.

One of the meetings that no one wants to miss will be the one held by the You meringues of the real Madrid and the Celestial of the Manchester City being an early final in 4ths.

Call for Real Madrid vs City

Twitter Real Madrid CF

Two of the great teams of the UEFA They will meet again prior to the dispute for the scepter of the Champions Leaguethe same one defended by the English team.

Two seasons ago, the set of Carlo Ancelotti left out those commanded by Pep Guardiola in semis overall 6-5. This pass led the way to the fourteenth 'Orejona' in the history of real Madrid.

However, in the previous periodization, Manchester City took revenge on the Whites also in the anteroom of the Grand finale. Overwhelm with a global score of 5-1 real Madrid allowed the 'Citizens' They will touch glory for the first time in the Champions League.

Kevin De Bruyne celebrates one of his goals

Twitter Manchester City

Prior to this third installment, Madrid and Manchester They already eliminated their opponent once in this tournament. In the current campaign, the winner will advance to the semi-finals and before the initial whistle on Debate we tell you when, where, on what channel and at what time to watch the one-way duel.

View of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium

jam media

He Madrid-Manchester first leg It will be played this Tuesday, April 9 from the remodeling Santiago Bernabeuat 1:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 12:00 p.m. (Culiacan time).

The transmission of the first 90 minutes will be carried out by TNT Sports. You can even enjoy the meeting through the Max platform.

