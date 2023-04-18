Naples, Italy.- In a few hours the first two guests at the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. One of the keys that will be resolved and also attracts attention for having a balanced level is the match between napoli and AC Milan.

The clubs from Italy collided heavily last week on the green canvas of the San Sirostadium of the red and black that saw them beat the super leader of Serie Awith the annotation of Ismaël Bennacer to attend the property of his similar with a minimum advantage.

The series is still open to see a possible conclusion that exceeds the 90 regulatory minutes, however the challenge will not be easy for those led by por Luciano Spallettiwho will face the club for the third time this month’Rossoneri’ that they do not score a goal.

The last time AC Milan settled on the court napoli gave a coup of authority by 0-4 that to date the consequences continue to harm the ‘Gil Azurri’since they will reach this commitment after drawing zero to zero with Hellas Verona last Saturday.

Good news for the Campania team is that they will recover their goal man, Victor Osimhenwho would have the support of Hirving Lozanoas they assure from Italy that will start to cover one of the sides, on the other side it would appear Kvicha Kvaratskhelia.

In Debate Sports we will let you know when, where, at what time and on which channel to see the match, Napoli vs AC Milanas part of the return of the 4th Final of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23.

The haul between napoli and AC Milan will be played this Tuesday, April 18 inside the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium o’clock at 1:00 p.m. (Mexico time) 12:00 p.m. (Culiacán time). You can follow the broadcast on HBO Max streaming service.