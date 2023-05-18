Manchester City and Inter Milan will meet for the first time in a Champions League final, after eliminating Real Madrid and AC Milan in the semifinals, respectively, in a confrontation that will be the first in the history of both clubs in a match for the title.

nter Milan managed to beat AC Milan in the first semifinal to return thirteen years later to a Champions League final.

It will be his sixth final, winner of the trophy three times, the last in 2010 at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.

The Italian team is the eighth team that has won the title on the most occasions. The first time with Helenio Herrera as coach, defeating Real Madrid (3-1) in 1964 in the final of the European Cup at the Ernst Happel in Vienna.

Inter Milan, finalist of the Champions League.

He repeated the following season at the San Siro, beating Benfica (1-0). Already with the format of the Champions League, 46 years later, Inter Milan signed their last success with Jose Mourinho in charge thanks to a brace from Diego Milito against Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabéu (2-0).

They were defeated in two finals, against Celtic in 1967 (2-1) and Ajax in 1972 (2-0).

Manchester City are looking for a title they have never won

Manchester City, meanwhile, seeks its first Champions League conquest in what will be its second final. He lost in the first against Chelsea in 2021, in Do Dragao, due to a goal from Havertz (1-0).

Thanks to Pep Guardiola’s management, it became the forty-second team to participate in a final of the top continental tournament and the ninth English team after Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester United, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham.

Manchester City thrashed Real Madrid and is a Champions League finalist

Guardiola will fight for his third title after the two he won as Barcelona coach (2009 and 2011). It will be his fourth final after falling the last time he arrived.

He has the possibility of hunting down those achieved by the Englishman Bob Paisley, with Liverpool, and the Frenchman Zinedine Zidane with Real Madrid, and placing himself one behind Carlo Ancelotti, the tournament’s most successful coach.

When and where will the Champions League final be played?

The Champions League final has had its venue defined for several months. The match for the title will be played at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul (Turkey). The game will be next June 10, starting at 2 pm in Colombia.

The venue, with a capacity of 75,145 spectators, already hosted the historic 2005 final, in which Liverpool came back from 3-0 against Milan, leveled the game and led them to penalty kicks to win the title.

Uefa had already designated this stadium for the 2020 and 2021 finals, but on both occasions the stage was changed due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The first, which Bayern Munich beat PSG 1-0, was played in Lisbon (Portugal), and the second, in which Chelsea beat Manchester City by the same score, was finally played in Porto (Portugal).

Press versions spoke of a possible change of venue due to the earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6, but Uefa, so far, has not given any news in this regard.

