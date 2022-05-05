Champions League: when and where is the final Liverpool vs. Real Madrid?

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
The Champions League trophy in the final between Liverpool and Tottenham
The Champions League trophy in the final between Liverpool and Tottenham
They qualified after overcoming vibrant semifinals.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 05, 2022, 07:19 AM
A Liverpool-Real Madrid in the Champions League finalon May 28 in France, is a new episode of this European football classic: it will be the third time that both meet in the final of the maximum tournament, after 1981 and 2018. The Anglo-Spanish rivalry for the throne of the continent is served
The match for the European title will be played on Saturday, May 28, starting at 2 pm, Colombian time.
where will the final
The Stade de France in Saint-Denis will host the final. Located north of Paris, it has a capacity of more than 80,000 spectators, making it one of the largest stadiums in Europe.
Built to host the 1998 FIFA World Cup matches, the Stade de France is home to the national soccer and rugby teams. The first match played at the stadium was a friendly between France and Spain, on January 28, 1998, in which Zinédine Zidane scored the only winning goal for the locals, who won 1-0.
If the score is equal at the end of regulation time, two extra periods of 15 minutes are played. If one of the teams scores more goals than the other during extra time, that team is declared the champion.
final details
If the result is still equal at the end of extra time, the winner will be decided by a penalty shootout.
The nominal local team was decided by a draw held for administrative purposes on March 18. The ‘home’ team for the final is the winner of semi-final 2: Liverpool.
SPORTS WITH UEFA INFORMATION
more sports news
May 05, 2022, 07:19 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Champions #League #final #Liverpool #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply