Barça got a bittersweet result from Diego Armando Maradona, when visiting Napoli for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League. Xavi Hernández's team tied 1-1, but in several stages of the duel they had the opportunity to end the series.
Barcelona took the lead 15 minutes into the second half after a great play by Pedri who assisted Robert Lewandoski so that the Pole could do everything right. He receives, fakes and defines goalkeeper Alex Meret's right post.
Minutes later, Francesco Calzona's team equalized. Night of scorers in Naples. Osimhen held the score, turned around and scored to make it 1-1. The return will be on Tuesday, March 12, in Spain, and there it will be decided which team will remain standing and will be among the eight best on the continent. If there is a tie in the 90 minutes, there will be a 30-minute overtime and if the tie persists there will be penalties to determine the team that advances to the quarterfinals.
The history of confrontations between Barcelona and Napoli in official competitions adds up to four exciting chapters. In the 2020 Champions League, the teams met in the round of 16, with a 1-1 draw in Naples. In the second leg, Barcelona won 3-1.
2022 brought with it two more matches, this time in the Europa League promotion playoffs. In Barcelona, they tied 1-1. However, the real exhibition took place in Naples, where Barça, under the direction of Xavi Hernández, shone with an impressive 4-2. Jordi Alba, De Jong, Piqué and Aubameyang were the architects of the goals, highlighting the football mastery of the culé team.
