Champions League on Prime Video, TV rights: official agreement with UEFA

There Champions League is preparing to change format from 2024/2025: the top continental football competition expands to 36 teams and increasingly becoming a continental league for clubs with the transformation of the current group stage into a single league stage which will include all participating teams (a minimum of 8 league stage matches against 8 different opponents will be guaranteed). And it warms up there TV rights game. Where will you see the Champions League match in two years and until 2026/2027? Prime Video announces the first official agreement with UEFA. Let’s see the details

Champions League TV rights, Prime Video exclusive matches: renewal until 2027

Prime Videos has secured the rights to broadcast the UEFA Champions League in Italy for another three seasons starting in 2024/25 and will remain the exclusive broadcaster for Wednesday’s Best Match until the 2026/27 season. From 2024, the offer will include 18 matches per season live and exclusive always with one protagonist Italian team, if qualified, from group stage to semi-finals.

Champions League on Prime Video, agreement with UEFA for the new format

Prime Videos has broadcast some of the most important European matches of Italian football of the last two seasons, including Barcelona-Inter and Juventus-Chelsea.

Since the 2024/25 season, the UEFA Champions League will move from the current format to 36 participating clubs and will be played with a new championship stage and an additional knockout round that will bring even more top-level matches to all football fans. “We are delighted to reconfirm ourselves as the UEFA Champions League Wednesday destination in Italy and continue to offer football fans the best Wednesday matches exclusively until 2027,” said Alex Green, MD Prime Video Sport Europe. “Millions of Prime members in Italy have greatly enjoyed our coverage of Wednesday’s biggest match. This is European club football’s most prestigious competition and we will continue to invest and innovate to provide our viewers with the highest quality experience possible.” .

Prime Video, Champions League rights and more. The sports offer in streaming in the world

Prime Video has begun exclusively broadcasting UEFA Champions League football in Italy and Germany during the 2021/22 season and will also offer live and exclusive coverage to UK viewers from 2024/25. Added to this is a large selection of live sports on Prime Video globally, including soccer from Premier League in the UK, Ligue 1 football and tennis with Roland-Garros in France, the NFL with Thursday Night Football in the US, New Zealand Cricket in India and more. In addition to live football, sports fans can also watch a rich selection of sports documentaries available exclusively on Prime Video including Frederick Church: Back On Track, All or Nothing: Juventus, Marc Marquez: ALL IN, FC Bayern – Behind the Legend, The PogmentaryAll or Nothing: arsenalAll or Nothing: Tottenham HotspurAll or Nothing: Manchester City, RooneyTake Us Home: Leeds United and much more.

Where to see the Champions League on Prime Video

Customers First in Italy can watch UEFA Champions League matches through the Prime Video app available on many smart TVs, including models from Samsung and LG, as well as on mobile devices, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Fire tablet, Apple TV, PlayStation, Sky Q and Sky Digital and online . More information on the range of devices compatible with the Prime Video app can be found at: primevideo.com. Those who are not yet Prime members will be able to try the service for free for 30 days at amazon.it/prime.

