Champions League TV and streaming rights: Sky will exclusively broadcast 185 matches out of 203 (the others on Amazon Prime Video)

Sky for the three-year period 2024/2027 of the Champions League (which will see the debut of the new 36-team format) has acquired i exclusive rights to broadcast across all platforms for 185 of the 203 matches per UEFA Champions League season (Amazon will exclusively stream Wednesday’s best match on Prime Video) and all 342 matches per season in the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League.

Thus the European dream of the great continental clubs continues on Sky. With the introduction of the new UEFA format, a new UEFA Champions League is underway, in a super version: from the 2024/2025 season, it will be played 11 months out of 12, matches will be 47% more than in previous editions, with the number of teams participating in the finals going from 32 to 36, all in a single group. Even more matches, more teams, more champions.

Champions League, Europa League and Conference League TV rights on Sky

In total they will therefore be well 527 matches for each of the three UEFA Champions League seasons (185 games, including Playoffs), UEFA Europa League (189 matches) and UEFA Europa Conference League (153 games), which Sky will broadcast from the most beautiful stadiums in Europe, also thanks to Diretta Gol, including the three finals, as well as the UEFA Europe Super Cup and the UEFA Super Cup, whose new format is still being defined. Sky Sport will continue to report on the goals and feats of Italian teams and other major European clubs, with the usual quality and cutting-edge technologies.

“We are very excited to continue to be UEFA’s partner and to offer our subscribers exclusively the big matches of these important European competitions until 2027″ – comments Andrea Duilio, managing director of Sky Italy. “With the renewal of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League, our Casa dello Sport will host many seasons of exclusive live events. A confirmation of our commitment to investing in high-quality content to bring Sky families a varied and quality offer, which combines Italian and international cinema, entertainment, TV series and big sport with the best possible viewing experience ”.

As regards the current three-year period 2021/2024, Sky holds the rights to broadcast 121 of the 137 UEFA Champions League matches per season and all 282 UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League matches per season.

