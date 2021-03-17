E.A German combination of preparers, with coach Thomas Tuchel, has paved Chelsea’s first entry into the quarter-finals of the Champions League since 2014. The “Blues” won the second leg of the round of the best 16 football teams in Europe 2-0 (1-0) against the Spanish league leaders Atlético Madrid. Chelsea won the first leg 1-0. Tuchel has been unbeaten for 13 games with the former Champions League winner since he took office at the end of January.

Hakim Ziyech scored the important first goal on Wednesday evening at Stamford Bridge in the 34th minute – tailor-made by Timo Werner, who in turn was served by national team colleague Kai Havertz at the center line. Emerson scored the 2-0 in stoppage time (90 + 4).

Tuchel first clenched a fist, then both, then clapped his hands with satisfaction: Ziyech’s goal was a picture-perfect hit against the well-known defensive Madrilenian, who in the 82nd minute also beat Stefan Savic for a red card after an assault Antonio Rüdiger lost. “An incredible team effort. You could just feel that we wanted it, ”said Tuchel, speaking of a“ great victory ”.

His team performed extremely well from the start, with national player Antonio Rüdiger convincing in defense and Tuchel Havertz and Werner on the offensive. Werner had last met in the European Cup at the beginning of November under Tuchel’s predecessor Frank Lampard. With a goal it didn’t work this time either.

In the 19th minute, an attempted shot from a turn from around twelve meters was deflected by a teammate and went past the goal. In Werner’s goal preparation, however, there was no lack of precision. Havertz’s pass, who only played three minutes in the first leg, couldn’t have been better for the fast ex-Leipzig.

The former Bundesliga professional continued to struggle to finally meet again himself. After a good hour, however, a shot only grazed the outer netting. Shortly before the end, Tuchel replaced Werner, and Havertz also left the field in stoppage time.

The disappointing guests could hardly put themselves in the limelight. Even at the break, coach Diego Simeone stomped into the cabin with a grim expression. The fact that he replaced striker Luis Suárez after just under an hour made him laugh mockingly – there was no clap either. For this, the Chelsea professionals later clapped each other after moving into the next round.