TREVISO-RIGA 91-85

The European debut in Treviso is sweaty but winning. VEF Riga, Latvian champion in the last three seasons, is a solid, physical and quality team: fishing for a magical evening in the triples (17/31) and letting himself be guided in the first half by the former Trieste and Brindisi Devondrick Walker, in the second by the elf Jalen Riley. The Latvians take advantage of the terrible second quarter of the Venetians to rest ahead 42-52, but the Treviso team returns to the game with a fantastic third quarter, to close it in the last. For Treviso it is not easy from the start: Walker makes his debut with three triples in a row, for the initial 8-13. Coach Menetti needs a time-out to remind his team how he defends himself: dragged by Akele, Treviso closes the first quarter ahead 23-22, but fails to get away from the VEF. The Latvians remain hooked in the score for the whole second set, and at the end of the time they place a break of 13-2, for the +10 of the mid-race. Returning from the locker room is another Treviso: terrible in defense, aggressive in attack. Putting his nose forward takes 7 ‘: the partial is 21-4 dragged by Sims and Russell’s triple (63-56) seems to be that of the knockout but, at the most beautiful for Treviso, Riga finds the hand from the long one and succeeds to close the third quarter always in contact (65-64). The risk is to play it point to point, given that at 35 ‘he is still 77 even: instead it is in the last minutes that the Venetians close it, giving their fans the tenth victory in eleven official matches.

Treviso: Sims 18, Sokolowski and Dimsa 16, Russell 11, Jones 10

Line: Walker 21, Riley 17, Curry 13, Zoriks 10