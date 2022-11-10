As widely expected, Trentino Itas takes home an affordable debut in the Champions League against the Belgians of Decospan Vt Menen. One-way race that took place at the foot of the Dolomites, with Angelo Lorenzetti who took the opportunity to make some turnover, finding excellent answers from Gabriele Nelli first of all but overall by all those players so far used less, as a Dzavoronok at times a precious reference point for Sbertoli. The technician from the Trentino region of the Marche, in fact, gives the field to Pace as free instead of Laurenzano, Nelli diagonally to Sbertoli, D’Heer in the center with Lisinac and Dzavoronok hitter together with Lavia. At rest then Podrascanin, Kaziyski and Michieletto.

Great Nelli

–

Already in the Italian Super Cup the good Gabriele Nelli had shown that he was in excellent condition and immediately reaffirmed the concept, his four of the first five points of the Trentino (5-2). All the Belgian change-ball has a great difficulty to sting from the first exchanges (8-2), then when D’Heer and Sbertoli start to work well with the block then the advantage remains pretty solid (13-7). And if Dzavoronok also starts to push in attack (22-13) then the table is set for Trentino Itas that goes to close without worries. At the start of the second set, the Belgians stubbornly try to stay in the wake of the hosts: 11-9. Sinnesael even manages to bring the partial back to 11-11, that Trento has two more gears is clear but he must not lower the pace of hostilities too much. Coach Depestele must stop the game when the scoreboard scores 18-14 for Trentino Itas, after Gabriele Nelli managed to dig the new groove between the two sextets. Sbertoli keeps this groove wide (20-14 with Lisinac’s block), in the final the Descopan gives something and the gap between the two sextets remains wide. Until the final 25-17 D’Heer does not print it, in his personal derby against his compatriots, thus sealing the second set. At the start of the third set, the hosts immediately pressed on the accelerator: 10-3 and a new whirlwind of changes in the Belgian half. The host sextet gives not a few (13-5), the hosts do the minimum wage to keep quietly ahead, when the scoreboard reads 18-8 now everything is ready to start scrolling the credits on this match. In the final debut in the Champions League also for the young South Tyrolean central Martin Berger, who can thus stamp his first time on the field in the highest European competition, coming to give his own contribution in closing the match with his first personal point (22-12) . And now on Sunday, again at home, Taranto will arrive for the next day of SuperLega while in the Champions League in seven days match against Karlovarsko in a group that also includes the reigning champions of Zaksa.