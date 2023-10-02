Here are the possible winners of the title of king of Europe’s bombers according to the bookmakers

With the four goals against Salernitana he began the escape at the top of the Serie A scorers’ table, but Lautaro Martinez also started off on the right foot in the Champions League, scoring immediately on his Inter debut in San Sebastian against Real Sociedad. Can the Argentine aspire to the title of king of bombers in the cup too? Let’s find out the Champions League top scorer odds on the main betting sites.

CHAMPIONS: LAUTARO TOP SCORER ODI — Lautaro is also among the candidates for the title of top scorer in the UEFA Champions League: however, Torino are not favourites, at least according to the main betting sites. The 11 goals in 37 appearances in the competition raise Lautaro’s odds as top scorer to 20.00 on Sisal, 50.00 on Gazzabet and Snai and 51.00 on Bet365 and Planetwin365. Which presupposes that, to see the Argentine king of bombers under the stars of the Champions League, there will need to be another exploit from his Inter after the final won in the last edition. See also The 5 Real Madrid players who will travel with their national teams

THE FAVORITES FOR THE TITLE — The favorites are always the usual suspects: Erling Haaland, top scorer of the last edition and two of the last three, is the main candidate for the bookies, on the board at 2.75 with Snai and Bet365, 2.65 with Gazzabet, 2.60 with Planetwin and 2.50 with Sisal. Behind the Norwegian is the other big favorite Harry Kane, purchased in the summer by Bayern for over 100 million: the English top scorer is at 4.00 on Gazzabet and Snai and 4.25 on Planetwin. So Kylian Mbappeoffered at 4.50 by Bet365, Snai and Gazzabet and 6.00 by Sisal, in addition to the usual Robert Lewandowski, which is worth 11.00 with Planetwin and Bet365 and 10.00 with Snai. In the end Jude Bellinghamadapted by Ancelotti as a striker in his Real Madrid and who could be ready to explode in front of goal too: his odds fluctuate between 25.00 for Snai and Sisal, 26.00 for Bet365 and Planetwin and 28.00 for Gazzabet. See also Atalanta redeems Demiral: another 20 million go to Juve

