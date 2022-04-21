Champions League: ticket sales will be until April 28

through the Uefa website (Union of European Football Associations) fans will be able to purchase tickets for one of the most anticipated football events of the year, the Champions League. Prices range between 70 euros ($285,450 pesos) and 690 euros ($2,813,811 pesos)

Tickets will go on sale until April 28 at 2:00 p.m. CEST (7:00 a.m. in Colombia) and can be purchased in four categories; the higher the number the higher the price. Uefa clarified that people with disabilities can buy the ticket for 70 euros and ask for a free one for a companion.

52,000 of the 75,000 tickets available will be sold to the public, the latter number corresponding to the capacity of the Saint Denis stadium in France, where the tournament final will be held on May 28. In addition, the two remaining teams disputing the title will have 20,000 tickets each to invite their fans, of these each team will deliver 10,000 for free as a way of thanking the fans who supported the clubs during the times of the pandemic.

Uefa also stated that another 12,000 tickets will be sold through its web portal and that for this process the assignment of the location of the chairs will be done randomly once the request is finished. The organization informs that only two tickets per person can be requested.

It is necessary that those who ask for the tickets leave their personal data and those of their companion, because the response to the request will arrive in the mail no later than May 6. In addition, with the user they will be able to track the status of their request on the website.

Ticket holders will need to download the UEFA Mobile Ticket app, available for Android and iOS, because the tickets will be delivered by this means from 10 days before the match.

