Friday, September 1, 2023
Champions League: this is how the draw for the group stage was

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 31, 2023
in Sports
0
Champions League: this is how the draw for the group stage was

Manchester City

Manchester City begins the title defense in the Champions League.

Photo:

Efe and Archive EL TIEMPO

Manchester City begins the title defense in the Champions League.

Manchester City will begin the defense of their first title in the competition.

The Uefa carried out this Thursday the raffle of the group stage of the Champions League 2023-24in which Manchester City will begin their title defense.

Spain, with five teams, is the most represented group in the competition. One more than the Premier, the German Bundesliga and the Italian Serie A. Portuguese football has three teams and French and Dutch football have two each.

On September 19, the 2023-24 Champions League will kick off with the first day of the group stage.

This is how the Champions League groups were

Group A
Bayern Munich (Germany)
Manchester United (England)
FC Copenhagen (Denmark)
Galatasaray (Türkiye)

B Group
Sevilla Spain)
Arsenal (England)
PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)
Lens (France)

Group C
Naples (Italy)
Real Madrid (Spain)
SC Braga (Portugal)
Union Berlin (Germany)

Group D
Benfica (Portugal)
Inter (Italy)
FC Salzburg (Austria)
Royal Society (Spain)

Group E
Feyenoord (Netherlands)
Atletico Madrid (Spain)
Lazio (Italy)
Celtic (Scotland)

Group F
Paris Saint-Germain (France)
Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
Milano, Italy)
Newcastle (England)

Group G
Manchester City (England)
RB Leipzig (Germany)
Red Star (Serbia)
Young Boys (Switzerland)

Group H
Barcelona, ​​Spain)
Porto (Portugal)
Shakthar Donetsk (Ukraine)
Royal Antwerp (Belgium)

SPORTS

More sports news

