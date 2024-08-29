With great clashes, reunions, historic classics and pending accounts on the playing field, the new season begins Champions League, put on the stage of the football calendar at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco, with the legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and the legendary Portuguese goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo as masters of ceremonies, innocent hands in charge of mapping out the competitive routes of the teams.

The Champions League of change has begun. Like any variation worth its salt, it is full of incentives and the hope of a positive step forward that responds to the sporting and economic demands of the new times and addresses and puts to bed the idea of ​​the Super League that has been hovering over football in the Old Continent for some time and that calls into question the organisational power of UEFA.

Champions League draw Photo:EFE

The configuration of the Champions League, The tournament, which will feature 36 teams, four more than before, was fast and lightning-fast. There was no possibility of ‘hot balls’; it was only conditioned by the whim of the computer, by the technology that in one go established the eight teams that accompanied a ninth, drawn, this time, from a drum.

Colombians in Champions

Eight Colombian players will be present in this revolutionary edition. Luis Diaz, with the Liverpoolyour path will not be very accessible, as you will have high-caliber visits and you will leave home to face tough challenges.

At Anfield, Liverpool will play against the Champions League champion and absolute king, Real Madrid, and will also host Bayer Leverkusen, Lille and Bologna from Italy in what will be one of the Colombian clashes, against Jhon Lucumí.

Luis Diaz Photo:EFE

As visitors, they will have Leipzig, Milan, PSV and the Colombian team Girona John Solis and Yaser Asprillaa debuting team with two players making their debut at the highest level.

Precisely, the Girona will have a busy schedule as they are drawn from pot 4. At home they will also face Arsenal, Feyenoord and Slavia Bratislava. Away from home they will face PSG, Milan, Sturm Graz and PSV.

Atalantawith Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, will host Real Madrid, Arsenal, Sturm Graz and Celtic in Bergamo. Meanwhile, they will travel around Europe to visit Barcelona of Spain, Young Boys, Shakhtar and Stuttgart.

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado Photo:Instagram: Juan Guillermo Cuadrado

Bolognaof John Lucumí, will have two clashes with teams with Colombian players. In addition to visiting Liverpool, they will also play against Jhon Durán’s Aston Villa away from home. The other two away games will be against Sporting Lisbon and Benfica.

The Italians will host Borussia Dortmund, Lille, Monaco and Shahktar at home after an absence of 60 years, a not-so-packed schedule in which they can aspire to important things.

The one who will not have such an accessible calendar is the Aston Villa from Durán: they visit Leipzig, Bruges, Young Boy and Monaco, and host Bayern Munich, Celtic, Juan David Cabal’s Juventus, and the aforementioned Bologna of Lucumí, two clashes against Colombian teams.

Jader Duran. Photo:AFP

Juan David Cabal, The Italians will also face Juventus in the Champions League, with visits from Manchester City, Benfica, PSV and Stuttgart. The trips will be to visit Lille, Bruges, Aston Villa and Leipzig.

Finally, there is the Dinamo Zagreb Juan José Córdoba will visit Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Leipzig and Slavia Bratislava. At home they will face Borussia Dortmund, Celtic, Monaco and Milan.

HAROLD YEPES

