Zenit St. Petersburg, Lazio and Bruges – these are the opponents of Borussia Dortmund in this year’s Champions League group stage. It is clear at first glance: BVB had a lot of luck and should be the favorite for first place. Anything but the sovereign qualification for the round of 16 would be a bitter disappointment – there is agreement among the captain, club officials and fans.
Group F of BVB is also a group of reunions. First and foremost, of course, the meeting with ex-striker Ciro Immobile comes to mind. The Italian experienced an unfortunate interlude as Lewandowski’s successor at BVB. For Lazio, on the other hand, he again shoots everything short and sweet and thus secured the golden shoe for Europe’s best goalscorers last season – ahead of Lewandowski!
But there is not only a reunion with Immobile. For Axel Witsel and Thomas Meunier, this CL Group F means a journey into the past. Witsel meets ex-club Zenit, Meunier against his former club Bruges.
Despite all the sentimentalities, BVB should be the best of these four teams in terms of sport. Also finds Marco Reus, who had secretly wanted more well-known opponents. But, dear Marco, that can still come in the knockout phase!
A group that seems very balanced, in which we want to progress and probably have to go.
– Marco Reus on the CL draw
Sports director Michael Zorc referred to the past duels with Zenit and Bruges and emphasized that he is looking forward to Immobile:
Hans-Joachim Watzke sees it similarly, emphasizing that there are “four strong teams” in the group. Anything else would be a surprise in the Champions League, Aki. And with all due respect: neither Zenit nor Lazio and certainly not Bruges sound like the top of the class.
Also see the fans on the net like this:
Leave a Reply