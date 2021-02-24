Thomas Tuchel was in high spirits at the end of a successful business trip to Bucharest. “Now is the time to be happy and relax for a moment,” said the Chelsea FC team manager and gave his team a day off. Take a quick breath before it really gets down to business in the league.

The 1-0 away win in the first leg of the first leg of the premier class against Atlético Madrid had previously been entirely to Tuchel’s taste. “I see the will, I see the hunger, I see the desire,” said the former coach of FSV Mainz 05, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain, very satisfied after the game against the Spanish league leaders, which was due to the corona pandemic the Romanian capital had taken place.

Six wins from eight duels, on the upswing in the league and on course for the quarter-finals in the premier class: The Blues are fully in the groove under Tuchel. Chelsea confirmed their amazing development under the German team manager against Atlético with the German national players Antonio Rüdiger and Timo Werner in the starting line-up.

Only two goals against Tuchel

The highlight was the decisive goal with an overhead kick from Olivier Giroud (69.), Kai Havertz made his comeback after a substitution shortly before the end after several weeks of injury. “It was again a very disciplined performance,” said Tuchel. Discipline is a key concept in his football philosophy, with which he seems to have quickly got through to his team. Chelsea have only conceded two goals since Tuchel took office at the end of January. In this respect he has made the second best start with the Londoners after José Mourinho.

The star coach from Portugal conceded only one goal in eight games at the beginning of his first term in 2004. With six titles in three years, including two championships, he went down in club history as the most successful coach. At this time, however, Tuchel was still far from having a similar shine.

In the league, Chelsea is now facing a “crazy” program, as Tuchel called it, in the race for another Champions League qualification. First of all, Manchester United, second in the table, will come to Stamford Bridge on Sunday, followed by duels against Jürgen Klopp’s downed Liverpool FC, Everton FC and Leeds United. Really big tests for the Tuchel system before the second leg against Atlético in London on March 17th.