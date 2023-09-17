The designations for Tuesday’s matches have been published: Lorca’s Spaniard will be at San Siro, the Slovenian match director will be at the Olimpico
UEFA has announced the match officials’ choices for Tuesday’s Champions League matches, valid for the opening day of the 2023/24 Champions League group stage. Let’s look in particular at the referees who will referee the Italians’ matches: Milan and Lazio will both be at home against tough opponents, Newcastle at 6.45pm and Atletico Madrid at 9pm respectively. The Rossoneri, after the 5-1 defeat suffered in the derby, welcome at San Siro the Magpies of the former Tonali player, whose presence on the pitch is however in doubt due to an injury suffered in the national team. The match will be refereed by the Spaniard José Maria Sanchez Martinez, who is also back from a defeat having refereed Barcelona-Betis 5-0 last night. Sanchez will be assisted by compatriots Raul Cabanero and Inigo Prieto, fourth official Cesar Soto Grado. At the Var Alejandro Hernandez and the German Marco Fritz.
a Slovenian for Lazio
For the match between the Biancocelesti and Atletico del Cholo Simeone, which marks the return to the Champions League after two seasons, a Slovenian refereeing team was chosen. Slavko Vincic will direct the match. Assistants Tomaz Klancnik and Andraz Kovacic, Rade Obrenovic will be the fourth official. At Var Nejc Kajtazovic with the support of German Bastian Dankert.
