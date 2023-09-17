UEFA has announced the match officials’ choices for Tuesday’s Champions League matches, valid for the opening day of the 2023/24 Champions League group stage. Let’s look in particular at the referees who will referee the Italians’ matches: Milan and Lazio will both be at home against tough opponents, Newcastle at 6.45pm and Atletico Madrid at 9pm respectively. The Rossoneri, after the 5-1 defeat suffered in the derby, welcome at San Siro the Magpies of the former Tonali player, whose presence on the pitch is however in doubt due to an injury suffered in the national team. The match will be refereed by the Spaniard José Maria Sanchez Martinez, who is also back from a defeat having refereed Barcelona-Betis 5-0 last night. Sanchez will be assisted by compatriots Raul Cabanero and Inigo Prieto, fourth official Cesar Soto Grado. At the Var Alejandro Hernandez and the German Marco Fritz.