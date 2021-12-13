After redoing the qualifying rounds due to a confusion in the initial draw for the knockout stages of the Champions League, the fortunes of some teams have radically changed.
The star crossing of the second draw features Real Madrid. Ancelotti’s team will be measured against the fearsome Parisian forward formed by Messi and Neymar, old nightmares. Apart from them, they will have to suffer their next star signing, Kylian Mbappé, their former defender, Achraf Hakimi and, most painful of all: their former captain, Sergio Ramos.
The other Madrid team in the draw has not had much luck either and will face Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Madrid to try to reach the quarter-finals against Atlético de Madrid, a team that the Portuguese knows perfectly after his time at Real Madrid.
The other crossing that has left a beautiful tie has brought together the current Serie A champion and the team led by Jürgen Klopp. Liverpool will face Inter Milan in a tie that no matter what happens will leave a great of Europe out of the dispute for the biggest trophy at European level.
The rest of the matches for the round of 16 are: Salzburg-Bayern Munich, Sporting de Portugal-Manchester City, Benfica-Ajax, Chelsea-Lille Y Villarreal–Juventus.
