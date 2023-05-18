manchester city secured their place in the Champions League final after a resounding victory for 4-0 (5-1 on aggregate) in it etihad stadium about him real Madrid in it second leg of the semifinals. Bernardo Silva was the protagonist with a brace at 23′ and 37′while Julián Álvarez also contributed with a goal at 90’+1. Besides, an own goal from Éder Militao extended City’s lead to 76′.

This will be the second Champions League final for Pep Guardiola’s Citizens in the last three years, and will face the Inter de Milan in the decisive match to be held on June 10 in Istanbul, Türkiye.

The actions

He real Madrid of Carlo Ancelotti showed a lackluster and disoriented performance in the first leg in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. It was a team that had disappeared, defeated and lacking concentration, unable to control the ball and grateful that the score wasn’t even bigger. Despite the fact that Real Madrid is known for its ability to resurface, this time it took the field lifeless in the etihad stadium.

He Manchester City completely dominated the real Madrid in an impressive first half, with chances coming one after another. Only the amazing shortcuts of Courtois they prevented the score from tilting in City’s favor within the first 20 minutes. Although Real Madrid remained standing, it was only a mirage. He held out for a while, but finally fell deservedly.

Kevin DeBruyne made a wonderful pass Bernardo Silvawho defined with power to overcome Courtois at 23′.

Bernardo Silva put on the hero cape EFE

Own Bernardo Silva then headed in a floating ball in the areaplacing it delicately in the corner of the goal at the 37′. These goals vanished the morale of Madrid, which considered the 2-0 to rest as an acceptable result. That was the level of superiority exhibited by City.

This is how he celebrated his second goal Bernardo Silva EFE

The break interrupted the rhythm of the locals and allowed the courage of Real Madrid to emerge. However, despite hoping for a flash that would trigger a new comeback, the attempts of lack of david praises and desperate attempts to Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr they lacked consistency and faith. This time it was impossible to achieve the miracle.

Only Courtois, once again, prevented the Madrid team from giving up prematurely and 20 minutes from the end, he frustrated an attempt to Erling Haalandsending the ball over the crossbar with an excellent one-on-one intervention.

Although the real Madrid deserved to have been knocked out long before, luck smiled at him again in the form of a own goal of Eder Militao at 76‘. However, it was a wry smile, reflecting the superiority of the Manchester City. Like a prince watching a king, knowing that eventually he will fall and he will sit on the throne.

Éder Militao sent the ball to his own door EFE

the goal of Julián Álvarez at 90’+1 it was the final blow for a Real Madrid that had rarely, if ever, been so outclassed in Europe.

Julián Álvarez sentenced the match EFE

Now it remains to be seen if a squad that has won everything and is aging in many positions is capable of rising from this.