Wednesday, February 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Champions League: the classifieds and details of the draw

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 2, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Champions League Draw

Teams to dispute the title 2023

Teams to dispute the 2023 title

All the teams that advance to the round of 16 have been confirmed.

Four teams from the Premier and as many from the Bundesliga monopolize the round of 16 of the Champions League whose places were defined after completing the group stage.

Half of the applicants meet in the English League (Manchester City, Tottenham, Chelsea and Liverpool) and in Germany (Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt). Italy contributes three teams (Naples, Inter and Milan), Portugal two (Benfica and Porto) and one from Spain (Real Madrid), France (Paris Saint Germain) and Belgium (Club Bruges).

See also  Bonoloto: Check the results of the draw for Monday, April 11, 2022

The sixteen applicants were established. And also the eight that, as third parties, will play the Europa League: Ajax (NED), Bayer Leverkusen (ALE), Barcelona (ESP), Sporting CP (POR), Sevilla (ESP), Shakhtar (UKR), Juventus (ITA) and Salzburg (AUT)).

This will be the draw

The round of 16 will be defined in the draw next Monday, in Nyon. The winners of the group will be paired with a second with two conditions: teams from the same national association will not be able to face each other and rivals that have already met in the group phase will not be able to meet.

The qualifiers will be played two-way but there is no longer the double value of the goals away from home as it happened last season. Those who have been first in the group will play the second leg as locals.

The first legs will be played on February 14/15 and 21/22 and the second legs on March 7/8 and 14/15. The third classified will play the Europa League.

classifieds

Group firsts:
Naples (ITA)
Porto (BY)
Bayern Munich (EFA)
Tottenham (UK)
Chelsea (UK)
Manchester City (UK)
Real Madrid (ESP)
Benfica (BY)

See also  Champions League: Klopp's team on the way to the semi-finals

Group seconds:
Liverpool (UK)
Club Brugge (BEL)
Inter (ITA)
Eintracht Frankfurt (ALE)
Borussia Dortmund (GER)
Leipzig (Germany)
Milan
Paris Saint Germain (FRA)

EFE

more sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Champions #League #classifieds #details #draw

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Bolsonaristas gather in front of Military Command in Rio for intervention

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result