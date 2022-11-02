Champions League: the classifieds and details of the draw

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Teams to dispute the title 2023
Teams to dispute the 2023 title
All the teams that advance to the round of 16 have been confirmed.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
November 02, 2022, 05:18 PM
Four teams from the Premier and as many from the Bundesliga monopolize the round of 16 of the Champions League whose places were defined after completing the group stage.
Half of the applicants meet in the English League (Manchester City, Tottenham, Chelsea and Liverpool) and in Germany (Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt). Italy contributes three teams (Naples, Inter and Milan), Portugal two (Benfica and Porto) and one from Spain (Real Madrid), France (Paris Saint Germain) and Belgium (Club Bruges).
The sixteen applicants were established. And also the eight that, as third parties, will play the Europa League: Ajax (NED), Bayer Leverkusen (ALE), Barcelona (ESP), Sporting CP (POR), Sevilla (ESP), Shakhtar (UKR), Juventus (ITA) and Salzburg (AUT)).
This will be the draw
The round of 16 will be defined in the draw next Monday, in Nyon. The winners of the group will be paired with a second with two conditions: teams from the same national association will not be able to face each other and rivals that have already met in the group phase will not be able to meet.
The qualifiers will be played two-way but there is no longer the double value of the goals away from home as it happened last season. Those who have been first in the group will play the second leg as locals.
The first legs will be played on February 14/15 and 21/22 and the second legs on March 7/8 and 14/15. The third classified will play the Europa League.
classifieds
Group firsts:
Naples (ITA)
Porto (BY)
Bayern Munich (EFA)
Tottenham (UK)
Chelsea (UK)
Manchester City (UK)
Real Madrid (ESP)
Benfica (BY)
Group seconds:
Liverpool (UK)
Club Brugge (BEL)
Inter (ITA)
Eintracht Frankfurt (ALE)
Borussia Dortmund (GER)
Leipzig (Germany)
Milan
Paris Saint Germain (FRA)
EFE
more sports news
November 02, 2022, 05:18 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Champions #League #classifieds #details #draw
Leave a Reply