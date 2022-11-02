Champions League: the classifieds and details of the draw

Four teams from the Premier and as many from the Bundesliga monopolize the round of 16 of the Champions League whose places were defined after completing the group stage.

Half of the applicants meet in the English League (Manchester City, Tottenham, Chelsea and Liverpool) and in Germany (Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt). Italy contributes three teams (Naples, Inter and Milan), Portugal two (Benfica and Porto) and one from Spain (Real Madrid), France (Paris Saint Germain) and Belgium (Club Bruges).

The sixteen applicants were established. And also the eight that, as third parties, will play the Europa League: Ajax (NED), Bayer Leverkusen (ALE), Barcelona (ESP), Sporting CP (POR), Sevilla (ESP), Shakhtar (UKR), Juventus (ITA) and Salzburg (AUT)).

This will be the draw

The round of 16 will be defined in the draw next Monday, in Nyon. The winners of the group will be paired with a second with two conditions: teams from the same national association will not be able to face each other and rivals that have already met in the group phase will not be able to meet.

The qualifiers will be played two-way but there is no longer the double value of the goals away from home as it happened last season. Those who have been first in the group will play the second leg as locals.

The first legs will be played on February 14/15 and 21/22 and the second legs on March 7/8 and 14/15. The third classified will play the Europa League.

classifieds

Group firsts:

Naples (ITA)

Porto (BY)

Bayern Munich (EFA)

Tottenham (UK)

Chelsea (UK)

Manchester City (UK)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Benfica (BY)

Group seconds:

Liverpool (UK)

Club Brugge (BEL)

Inter (ITA)

Eintracht Frankfurt (ALE)

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Leipzig (Germany)

Milan

Paris Saint Germain (FRA)

