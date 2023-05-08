With summariesQualification for the Champions League is still far from certain for Newcastle United and Manchester United. The numbers three and four went down tonight, leaving Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo with Liverpool in the race for the Champions League ticket.

Manchester United lost 1-0 at West Ham United, which will be the opponent of AZ in the semi-finals of the Conference League next Thursday (9 p.m.) at the London Stadium. Tonight, the club from London beat Manchester United for the first time under Scottish coach David Moyes, who was not too good track record has against the top clubs in England.

Manchester United also lost 1-0 last Thursday in the away game at Brighton & Hove Albion, the number seven in the Premier League. Alexis Mac Allister then scored the winning goal in minute 99 from a penalty after a Luke Shaw handball.

Tonight, United again lost 1-0 and that meant the eighth away defeat this season. The winning goal came in the 27th minute, when David de Gea was surprised by a shot from Algerian winger Saïd Benrahma. De Gea regularly shines with great saves, but also often makes mistakes and was recently guilty of two goals against in the Europa League elimination in Seville. See also Public Art | Havis Amanda has holes and even a spot of rust - The pictures show the condition of the beloved statue

Tyrell Malacia dueling with Mikhail Antonio. © REUTERS



With an odds ratio of 15-17 (4-4) on target, the game could have gone either way after that, but West Ham held on and took three important points in the fight against relegation. The lead over Leicester City, Leeds United and Nottingham Forest increased from four to seven points, with which West Ham can focus on the double confrontation with AZ without too much worry.

In the second half, West Ham was even the better party, but it was not easy for Lucas Paquetá and Tomas Soucek to finish. Moreover, the home team deserved a penalty after a handball from Victor Lindelöf shortly before half-time, but now the ball did not hit the spot and so there is still a lot of discussion and misunderstanding about the handball rule in England.

Wout Weghorst was allowed to show again as a basic player after a few weeks on the bench and as a substitute, but the 30-year-old striker from Borne was again unable to make much of an impression. Shortly before he was replaced by Anthony Martial in the 57th minute, Weghorst missed another big chance. Stories differ about the future of Weghorst. British media reported on Friday that United will not continue with Weghorst, but according to his agent Simon Cziommer, those reports are still too premature. After 27 games for United, Weghorst only has two hits, against Nottingham Forest (League Cup) and Real Betis (Europa League). See also Putin is probably planning a new attack on Kyiv - a huge mistake in the Ukraine war?

© REUTERS



Arsenal keep pressure on leader Manchester City

Arsenal have kept up with leaders Manchester City. The number two in the Premier League won the top match at Newcastle United 0-2. With the win, Arsenal narrowed the gap to Manchester City to one point again. The list leader, who already booked a 2-1 win over Leeds United on Saturday, has played a game less. Newcastle United remain in third place, two points ahead of Manchester United. Norwegian captain Martin Ødegaard, former player of Heerenveen and Vitesse, gave Arsenal the lead after fifteen minutes. An own goal from Newcastle defender Fabian Schär meant the 0-2 at St James’ Park after 71 minutes. Sven Botman participated in the entire match at the home club.





