Fitness: It was essential to get back to racing immediately, after the defeat in Bologna. Inter did it, they responded on the field by beating Lecce in a match that never got out of hand. An excellent signal, to which it is necessary to give continuity.

Calendar: Simone Inzaghi’s team has been awaited for two really important weeks. The next round of the championship will see the Nerazzurri engaged on the Spezia field on Friday evening, then there is the Champions League away match on the Porto field for the second leg of the round of 16. The last appointment before the break is the Italian derby, at San Siro, against Juventus.