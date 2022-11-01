Joao Félix’s final half hour last Saturday against Cadizin his ninth consecutive game as a substitute, is the line that awaits Diego Simeon of the Portuguese attacker, who did not reveal if he will start this Tuesday against the porto on the Champions League in Do Dragaobut the one he wanted to be “the soccer player from those 30 minutesbecause “when the field speaks, there is not much to say”.

Underused since his last duel as a starter, the derby before him real Madriduntil last Saturday, when he shook the crash in the New Mirandilla Stadium to the point that he equaled a 2-0 against with two of his goals in the final stretch (later, the Athletic fell in the last action of the match by 3-2), joao felix emerges as a likely option for the Argentine coach’s lineup, although the unknown will not be resolved until this Tuesday.

“I hope so joao felix It’s your turn to start from the beginning, be the footballer of those 30 minutes, because the field speaks. And when the field speaks, there is not much to say”, pointed out the “cholos” at the press conference this Monday on the stage of Tuesday’s game.