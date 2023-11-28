Darijo Srna, sports director of Shakhtar Donetsk, talks in an interview about the third war of his life, the football club without a homeland and the feeling that his players should awaken in Ukrainians.

A piece of history: Shakhtar’s players celebrate the goal in a 1-0 victory over FC Barcelona in Hamburg. Image: Witters

Mr. Srna, where can I reach you now?

I am in Kyiv. All of us live here, the players, coaches and staff. And our families.

Are you afraid?

I’m not afraid. I’ve been here since 2003. I’m used to difficult situations, like my team, my friends and the whole of Ukraine. Shakhtar is my family. She carries me.

Is there a daily routine, or are your thoughts always about war?

Of course we talk about suffering and those who suffer. Everyone knows someone who is a soldier in the war or is no longer alive. But I’m not just the director. I am also a coach, assistant, father, husband, brother, fan. We are all a family together. We fight for the people here, the club, Ukraine. What can we do for you? We can play football for them. What can we do for ourselves? We don’t think about war when we play football.