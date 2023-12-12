In the final group game against Lens, the Europa League record winners would have had to win in order to at least save themselves into the second-tier international competition. But things turn out differently.

DAfter being eliminated from the Champions League, Sevilla FC cannot defend its title as winner of the Europa League. The Andalusians lost 1-2 (0-0) at RC Lens and only finished fourth behind the French in Group B. Sevilla, record holders with seven titles in the UEFA Cup or the Europa League, would have needed a win to be in to winter in Europe.

Angelo Fulgini scored the winning goal for Lens (90+6). The previous goals came from foul penalties, both times the decision of the German referee Felix Zwayer (Berlin) was controversial. Przemyslaw Frankowski converted for the hosts (63'), Sergio Ramos scored the equalizer (80') – but only in the second attempt: he failed in the first, but goalkeeper Brice Samba moved off the line too early.

In the second encounter between PSV Eindhoven and Arsenal FC, it was all about the win bonus of 2.8 million euros – which was ultimately shared by the 1:1 (0:1). Nothing could change in the table anyway: the hosts were already second in the group because of the direct comparison they won with Lens, and the Gunners were first.