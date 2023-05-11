VAdvantage for the Nerazzurri: Thanks to former Bundesliga players Edin Dzeko and Henrich Mchitarjan, Inter Milan can dream of their first Champions League title in 13 years. Coach Simone Inzaghi’s team deservedly won the emotional first-leg derby in the semifinals against arch-rivals AC Milan 2-0 (2-0) and thus secured a good starting position for a place in the final. Dzeko (8′) and Mchitarjan (11′) caused frenetic applause from Inter fans at the Stadio San Siro with their early goals. The decision will be made in the second leg on May 16th.

Inter started furiously in the “Derbissimo” in front of 75,532 spectators and overran Milan within a few minutes. After goals from Dzeko and Mchitarjan, Hakan Calhanoglu, another former Bundesliga player, hit the post (16′). A supposed penalty kick for Inter was conceded again after the video evidence (31st), Dzeko missed a huge chance to make it 3-0 (53rd).

On the other hand, there was hardly anything to be seen from Milan in the 236th duel between the two traditional clubs, the absence of offensive star Rafael Leao (adductor problems) could not make up for Stefano Pioli’s team. The “hosts” did not manage much more than a shot from the post by Sandro Tonali (63rd). International player Robin Gosens was only on the bench at Inter, Malick Thiaw came on at Milan in the 59th minute. But the 21-year-old couldn’t do anything either.

Inter were favourites, after all the Nerazzurri had won the previous two derbies this year, 3-0 in the Italian Super Cup (January) and 1-0 in Serie A (February). And again, Dzeko and Co. were more active, snappier, faster, and world champion Lautaro Martinez kept causing trouble.







Now the fans are also hoping for a place in the grand final on June 10 in Istanbul. Inter were last in the final of the premier class in 2010, when they also won the title – against Bayern Munich. Real Madrid and Manchester City drew 1-1 in the first semi-final.

Milan need to improve significantly in the second leg if a series is to last. The two previous derbies in the Champions League – 2003 in the semi-finals and 2005 in the quarter-finals – each went to the Rossoneri. But now Inter has everything in their own hands.