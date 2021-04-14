The semi-finalists of the Champions League have become known. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

Following the results of two-legged confrontations, Spanish Real and English Manchester City advanced to the next stage of the tournament. In the quarterfinals, the Spaniards beat English Liverpool (3: 1, 0: 0), and the townspeople beat Borussia Dortmund (2: 1, 2: 1).

On March 13, it became known that the French PSG beat the German Bayern (3: 2, 0: 1), and the English Chelsea – Portuguese Porto (2: 0, 0: 1).

Semifinal matches will take place on April 27 and May 4. The time of their holding has not yet been announced. The Champions League final is due to take place on May 29 in Istanbul.

In the 2020/2021 season, Bayern became the winner of the tournament. In the Champions League final, the German club beat PSG with a minimum score.