Paris St.Germain delivers an outstanding game at FC Barcelona. After the defeat, the Spaniards have little chance of reaching the Champions League quarter-finals. Best player is Kylian Mbappé, who steals the show from Lionel Messi.

Kylian Mbappé gave Paris Saint-Germain an excellent starting position in the last 16 of the Champions League against FC Barcelona with three goals. In the first premier class game of the new coach Mauricio Pochettino, the Parisians won 4: 1 (1: 1) at Camp Nou and are favorites for the quarter-finals in the second leg on March 10th. In addition to the strong Mbappé (32nd, 65th, 85th), Moise Kean (70th) met for PSG. The hosts lead the otherwise weak Lionel Messi (27th) with a penalty.

The clear victory of the convincing Parisians was reminiscent of the last duels between the two teams: In February 2017, Barcelona lost 4-0 in the first leg of the round of 16, but prevailed 6-1 in the second leg in their own stadium.

PSG always played bravely forward when they met again, although in addition to Angel di Maria, the Brazilian star player Neymar, who was previously under contract with Barça, was also missing. Barcelona hardly had any chances, only Messi scored from the penalty spot. The inconspicuous star used the chance at the penalty kick safely.

More than a penalty goal was not possible for Lionel Messi Source: Getty Images / David Ramos

However, Paris managed to quickly equalize after uncertainties in the Barça defense. Mbappé danced his compatriot Clement Lenglet on the defensive of the hosts and gave the German goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen no chance with his shot from close range.

Julian Draxler hangs up for Mbappé

Barcelona did too little for the offensive and did not have any good chances of shooting, especially in the second half against the Parisians’ dense defense. PSG, however, used its opportunities. Mbappé initially dusted off after a mistake by Gerard Piqué, before Kean also hit an uncontested header after a free kick from Leandro Paredes.

The star striker was not yet ready and after a counterattack used the pass of substitute Julian Draxler for his third goal.