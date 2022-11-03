Champions League round of 16 draw: Milan, Inter and Napoli in the Uefa ballot box

Milan, Naples And Inter: Italy celebrates the trio of teams qualify for the round of 16 of the Champions League. Only the is missing Juventus (finished in the Europa League after the third place in its group in front of Maccabi Haifa and behind Benfica-Psg). A golden autumn for our football, but now it’s already time to think about the draws for the next round. Monday 7 November in Nyon at 12 noon our three teams will discover their opponents. Milan And Interexits second from their groups are very likely to find a big European (one of the candidates for the final victory of the Champions), more calm the Naples who won his grouping (putting himself behind the Liverpool). Even if there is a loose cannon that could cross Spalletti’s team. Let’s go and see what they risk and what Milan, Inter and Napoli could hope to find in the draws for the knockout round of the Champions League.

Champions League draws: Naples, attentive to PSG and dream of Bruges

The sensational second place of the Psg in his group (mocked by Benfica for goal difference) makes the team of Messi, Mbappé and Neymar the team to avoid at all costs in the draw for the round of 16 of the Champions League. Less in name, but absolutely insidious also the three German teams: Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund (which also this year in the Bundesliga are playing for the Champions League). Certainly the top for the Naples would be to fish the Bruges (the former team of De Kaeteleare who eliminated Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid) in the urn of Nyon.

Champions League draws: Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich alarm

The Milan by Stefano Pioli celebrates the qualification for the round of 16 after an excellent second place in his Champions League group behind Chelsea, but ahead of Salzburg (beaten 4-0 in the decisive match, with super Giroud on the night of San Siro, “We will be the loose cannon” said Paolo Maldini) and Dinamo Zagreb. The top teams that could meet the Rossoneri are Real Madrid, Manchester City (as for the Nerazzurri) to which must be added the Bayern Monaco (who won the group of cousins ​​coached by Simone Inzaghi). Then there is the Tottenham Antonio Conte would be a strong opponent, but (relatively) more “affordable” for Milan and so the two Portuguese Porto (who defeated the Devil last year in Porto and drew at San Siro in the Europa League group) and Benfica.

Champions League draws: Inter, attentive to Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea and … Antonio Conte

L’Inter finished in second place a beautiful Champions League group (eliminating Barcelona and finishing behind the battleship Bayern Munich). A similar speech to Milan, the Nerazzurri in the draw for the round of 16 risk facing a big player: first of all the real Madrid European champion of Carlo Ancelotti or the Manchester City by Guardiola, without forgetting the Chelsea. In the intermediate area it would be the intersection with the Tottenham (who won his group in the Cesarini area by conquering Igor Tudor’s Marseille pitch in the final seconds). The Spurs they are an excellent team (third in the Premier League behind Arsenal-City), but not a battleship like the three previously mentioned, but they have a top coach and former Nerazzurri coach: Antonio Conte. Softer the crossings with Port and the Benficaeven if the two Portuguese teams have proved to be opponents to be taken with a grain of salt (Atletico Madrid and Juventus, eliminated in their respective groups, have realized this).

